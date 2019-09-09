#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
FDA blasts Juul over claims that its e-cigarette is safer than smoking

Updated : September 09, 2019 11:21 PM IST

FDA flagged claims made by Juul, including that its products are "much safer than cigarettes."
The FDA action increases the legal pressure on the USA's best-selling vaping company
A Juul spokesman said the company "will fully cooperate."
