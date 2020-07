Fabindia has roped in former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh as a member on its board of directors. Ghosh will be working closely with the management teams on strategy, new initiatives and growth.

The retail brand is preparing for changing consumer behaviour in a post-COVID-19 world and is looking to focus on sustainability initiatives.

Following his appointment, Ghosh said: “I am looking forward to engaging with a sense of purpose where we continue to build on the tremendous trust that the Fabindia family of brands enjoy and create a socially conscious business that makes a deep positive impact towards a healthier and more equal planet.

“I am truly excited to come on board and get associated with a brand that I have been a loyal customer and fan of for decades!”

Ghosh is also on the board of OYO Hotels & Homes. Additionally, he sits on the board of Fireside Ventures and Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre.

Other Fabindia board members include Sean Sovak of Lighthouse, Vinita Bali, former managing director of Britannia Industries, Bharat Mitra of Organic India and former Wipro CEO TK Kurien.