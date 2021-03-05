Wedding halls, malls double up as warehouses as online retail purchases rocket Updated : March 05, 2021 11:26 AM IST Malls, marriage halls, auditoriums that shut during the pandemic are now being converted and used for storage Demand for warehousing facilities is maximum from e-commerce players focused on same or next-day deliveries Published : March 05, 2021 10:54 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply