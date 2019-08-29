Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Experts cheer easing of FDI norms for single-brand retail

Updated : August 29, 2019 07:27 PM IST

Henceforth, single-brand retail firms would be permitted to open online stores before setting up brick-and-mortar shops.
The new norms are expected to give a big boost to global brands and make the Indian market attractive for them.
