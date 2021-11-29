Expect to see some supply chain disruptions globally in case of intense third wave: Blue Star

According to B Thiagarajan, MD at Blue Star, consumers have not yet started reacting to the new variant of COVID, Omicron. He does not see any supply chain disruption problems till March 2022. However, he expects supply chain disruptions in case of an intense third wave of COVID.

“The good news is that there is no change in the energy level for December 31, 2021. Therefore, production is at full swing for Q4FY22 and the build-up to the summer season,” he said.

He continues to be optimistic.

While discussing how the demand is panning out for consumer products post the festival season, he said, “Demand was good during the festival season. Immediately after Diwali, there is always a lull. November is going on almost same as the pre-pandemic level. The next burst will be the Christmas, New Year week.”

“From the air-conditioners point of view, we have to wait for the summer build-up for us or for the industry – February and March will be the huge months,” he added.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.