Everstone Capital plans Rs 700 crore Burger King India IPO, says report

Updated : August 05, 2019 09:39 AM IST

Everstone Capital owns a majority stake in Burger King India and as per latter’s filings with the Registrar of Companies invested Rs 100 crore during last fiscal.
Everstone has recently started work on the draft prospectus for the initial public offering that as per the sources will be filed with Sebi in the next two months.
Everstone Capital plans Rs 700 crore Burger King India IPO, says report
