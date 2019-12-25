Retail
Emami Group close on the heels of becoming debt-free
Updated : December 25, 2019 11:22 AM IST
The group had earlier this year said it was looking to pare the entire debt of Rs 2,600 crore by March, 2020.
The target is likely to be achieved well within the internal deadlines, Emami Group sources told PTI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more