Emami expects double-digit growth in FY22; 3rd COVID wave concerns linger

FMCG stocks have been buzzing of late with the index up 4.4 percent last week. Emami is in focus because it has seen a move of 7.5 percent in the last month. The company also reported a good set of Q1FY22 earnings.

NH Bhansali, CEO-Finance, Strategy & Business Development & CFO, said Emami is confident of clocking around double-digit growth for the full year on an overall basis.

He said the demand growth is coming from both the rural and urban, while there had been some intermittent disturbances of lockdowns that happened in May, June and also expect some disturbance to come maybe due to the third wave. "However, despite this, the modern trend is still firing and doing well. There was always an apprehension that the modern trend could be first impacted and the general trend as well, but it is doing reasonably good," he added.

In the first quarter, the company’s domestic volume growth was 38 percent and it managed to expand margins on a quarter-on-quarter basis, despite the raw material pressure. Throwing more light on the demand for the company for July and August, Bhansali said while the first quarter had been very good, the base impact of the second quarter could be there but still, we expect good growth to come in this quarter as well. It may not be to the extent as it was there in the first quarter because the base in the previous year was less.

“Last to last year also we had grown by over 5 percent in domestic business in the first quarter. So, we expect the good trajectory to be maintained in the current quarter as well,” he told CNBC-TV18.

Talking about growth in different business segments and the outlook for them, Bhansali said, “Healthcare has grown by 59 percent in the first quarter, this is after a growth of 95 percent in the previous year. So healthcare continues to do well along with balms, which has also grown in the first quarter by up almost 70 percent on top of 90 percent-plus kind of growth seen in the first quarter of the previous year. Therefore, healthcare and balm trajectory continues and the undertone for the current quarter is also very good," he said.

Bhansali said the e-commerce and the digital business have contributed around the first 5 percent of the overall turnover. "Our sales have grown by almost three and a half times in the first quarter compared to the same period in the previous year. And we expect the same trajectory to continue though more can be expected from the e-commerce and digital business," he added.

He said new launches continue to contribute around 3 to 4 percent and it would continue to contribute that percentage of the overall turnover.

