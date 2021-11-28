ED summons Amazon country head regarding FEMA violation allegations

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the Amazon India country head, Amit Agarwal and other officials to enquire about Amazon's deal with Future Coupons in 2019. The aim is to ascertain if there was a FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) violation in the deal that had seen Amazon pick up 49 percent stake in the Kishore-Biyani led company.

Amazon has confirmed the summon, saying, "In receipt of summons issued by the ED in connection with Future Group (deal). (We have) just received the summons and are examining it and will respond within the given time frame."

The agency has also summoned Future Group promoters and officials to cross-verify documents and evidence.

It is noteworthy that FCPL owns a 10 pecent stake in Future Retail, the parent entity that also runs Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar etc.

Last week, irked by bulky documents filed by parties in a batch of petitions arising out of the Amazon Future Retail case, the Supreme Court asked whether the purpose was just to drag on or harass the judges and sought a common small compilation of documents.

Amazon had moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order directing the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to decide within two weeks on a PIL filed by the Confederation of All India Traders Association’s (CAIT) in connection with the deal.

On Friday, Amazon had written to Future Retail Ltd's (FRL) independent directors alleging financial irregularities including "Significant Related Party Transactions" with various Future Group entities.

