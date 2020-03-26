  • SENSEX
Ecommerce companies temporarily stop taking orders for non-essential items

Updated : March 26, 2020 04:34 PM IST

The companies had on Wednesday complained about their delivery staff being punished by local police despite government orders to exempt them from lockdown restrictions.
Amazon India on its website said that pending deliveries of orders will be delayed in the ongoing situation of extensive lockdowns and restriction in movement.
According to a report by ClickPost-Shadowfax, 21 percent orders placed on e-commerce platforms between March 10-20 have been delayed, while 9 percent shipments have been stuck. 
