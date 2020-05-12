E-commerce regains 30% of pre-lockdown order volume in last one week, says report

The e-commerce sector has showed a positive sign of recovery in the first week of lockdown 3.0 and made up for the steep decline of 40 days due to lockdown, said a report.

The overall industry has reached 30 percent of its pre-lockdown order volumes, said the report prepared by Unicommerce, an e-commerce focused SaaS platform, on Tuesday..

The report on COVID-19 Impact across e-commerce sectors in India added with the country now being divided into three zones: red, green and orange (based on the severity of the COVID-19 spread), it highlights how the different sectors are performing in the lockdown 3.0 phase.

The third edition of the nationwide lockdown started from May 4 and will end on May 17.

Here are the insights on the recovery of business by online sale:

Fashion e-commerce sector

"During the first seven days of lockdwon 3.0, the fashion e-sector has recovered 30 percent of its pre-lockdown order volumes," the report said.

"The fashion sector is expected to see the next big jump, once e-commerce operations begin in metro cities considering all metro cities are presently under the red zone," it added.

Consumer electronic appliances

According to the report, the order volume of electronic appliances increased significantly, with the recovery rate of 35 percent in the first week of lockdown 3.0.

The consumer electronic appliances has witnessed 5-7 percent jump in the average order size compared to the week before the lockdown was announced in March.

Online eyewear

"During the lockdown, the number of orders for eyewear decreased by over 60 percent. However, the order volume increased by 70-75 percent as compared to a week before lockdown 3.0. This shows how consumers were not aware that eyewear products operate under the essentials category," the report said.

Online cosmetics

As some of the products from the cosmetics category come under the essentials category, the majority of companies were partially operational during the first two phases of the lockdown.

"However, the order volume declined by almost 90 percent during the time period," the report explained.

E-pharma and online grocery sector

Both e-pharma and the online grocery sector witnessed a massive spike of 100 percent during the first two stages of lockdown, with the average order size increasing by another 20 percent.