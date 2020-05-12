Retail E-commerce regains 30% of pre-lockdown order volume in last one week, says report Updated : May 12, 2020 10:00 PM IST The overall e-commerce sector showed a good sign of recovery in the first week of lockdown 3.0 and made up for the steep decline of 40 days due to lockdown, said Unicommerce. Unicommerce has released a report on the COVID-19 Impact across e-commerce sectors in India. The third edition of the nationwide lockdown started from May 4 and will last till May 17. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365