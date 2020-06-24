  • SENSEX
E-commerce industry seeks clarity on ‘origin of products’ labelling as DPIIT begins discussions

Updated : June 24, 2020 09:40 PM IST

Several e-commerce players, including retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, as well as those dealing in e-grocery, food delivery and e-pharmacy participated in a virtual meeting with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) headed by joint secretary Ravinder.
People who were part of the meeting told CNBC-TV18 that the department wants consumers be given the choice to know the “origin of products.”
The industry, however, has sought more clarity on how to define “origin of products”, given the diverse supply chains for a single product.
