Retail E-commerce firms monopolising market by violating FDI policy: CAIT to PM Narendra Modi Updated : November 30, 2020 09:52 AM IST CAIT said the absence of concrete action against e-commerce companies has led to a roadblock for small businesses to run their operations online. The trade body also sought the issuance of a fresh Press Note and removal of anomalies and disparities of Press Note No.2 of FDI policy. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.