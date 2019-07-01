#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
E-commerce firms may soon be required to reveal discount source, says report

Updated : July 01, 2019 11:30 AM IST

Under the upcoming e-commerce policy, e-commerce platforms will have to give proof with every product that the slash in prices is funded by the seller or brand rather than the platform itself.
The move is being initiated by the government to negate the undue advantage online platforms have and instead provide offline stores with the level playing field.
