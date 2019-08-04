#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
E-commerce companies focus on small towns to fuel job opportunities

August 04, 2019

Small towns are becoming the driving force behind e-commerce growth in the country as online retailers are targeting last mile connectivity and are increasingly focusing on getting the small-town Indian customer to shop online.
The sectors that are expected to grow to include logistics, e-wallets, FMCG, and retail as these industries have been focusing on tier II and tier III cities growth and have seen customer base grow faster in comparison to metro cities.
