E-commerce companies face disruption as India locks down to curb coronavirus

Updated : March 23, 2020 07:47 PM IST

Though Ministry of Consumer Affairs had urged states to allow some e-commerce deliveries to ensure essential supplies, different state notifications created confusion and have marred operations.
China’s Alibaba Group-backed online grocery firm BigBasket said it faced disruptions in many cities as police were not fully aware of certain exemptions announced by state governments for grocery deliveries
Amazon said it was working with local authorities to ensure goods arrive safely and without disruptions at clients’ homes.
