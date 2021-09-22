Dual GST structure creates confusion, lack of transparency: Relaxo Footwear

The dual GST structure is creating a lot of confusion, lack of transparency and lack of level playing field, said Ramesh Kumar Dua, MD of Relaxo Footwear.

The goods and services tax (GST) council recently announced that rate changes in order to correct inverted duty structure in footwear will be implemented with effect from January 1. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ramesh Kumar Dua, MD of Relaxo Footwear, discussed the rate structure and demand picture.

“India is having a dual price structure of GST . If the transaction value is less than Rs 1,000, it is taxed at 5 percent and if it is beyond Rs 1000, then it is taxed at 18 percent. This dual GST structure is creating a lot of confusion and lack of transparency, lack of level playing field,” Dua said.

“A person who is compliant to the government suffers the most because he has to pay 18 percent and those who are not registered, they pay no tax for value addition. So, what I want is one rate across all segments,” he said.

