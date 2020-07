The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has asked e-commerce companies to start displaying the country of origin for new listings of products on their platforms "at the earliest".

The DPIIT joint secretary wrote to e-commerce companies on Wednesday night asking them to initiate compliance with the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules of 2011. The rules were amended in 2017 to also include mandatory declarations of details of products on e-commerce platforms.

The letter from DPIIT comes just after the Delhi High Court issued notices to e-commerce companies such as Flipkart and Amazon on Wednesday on a plea seeking the enforcement of the legal metrology rules, which state that e-commerce companies must ensure mandatory declarations of the country of origin or manufacture or assembly in case of imported products that are sold on their platforms.

A similar plea has also been submitted in the Supreme Court.

DPIIT joint secretary Ravinder wrote to the e-commerce players, asking that necessary compliance under the legal metrology rules be “initiated at the earliest".

He said that the e-commerce platforms must make their technology ready to start displaying the field for ‘country of origin’ for new listings immediately.

The official also added that he will call for another meeting with the companies next week to decide on a time frame for converting old listings.

The department had met with e-commerce companies virtually last week to discuss the displaying of the origin of products on their platforms.

“The companies had asked for more time for compliance for existing listings since they have to reach out to all their sellers,” Ravinder told CNBC-TV18.