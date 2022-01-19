Domino's Pizza operator Jubilant Foodworks launches fried chicken brand Popeyes in India; first store in Bengaluru

While Popeyes is popular for its 'New Orleans style fried chicken', the Indian menu will feature Popeye’s signature Cajun flavoured Chicken Sandwich and will also offer rice bowls and wraps.

Jubilant Foodworks, which operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts in India, has launched popular US-based friend chicken franchise Popeyes in India with the opening of its first store in Bengaluru. The company has said that this will be followed by opening of stores in New BEL Road and Kammanahalli soon thereafter.

Popeyes, founded in 1972 in the US state of Louisiana, is owned by US-based quick service restaurant company Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Firehouse Subs. Jubilant had in March 2021 announced the Master Franchise & Development Agreement with PLK APAC Pte Ltd--a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International--to develop, establish, own and operate hundreds of Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

While the brand is popular for its 'New Orleans style fried chicken', the Indian menu will feature Popeye’s signature Cajun flavoured Chicken Sandwich and will also offer rice bowls and wraps. The Indian menu will also feature an array of vegetarian options such as a veg burger, veg popcorn, and onion rings, among others. Jubilant also said in a statement that the entire India menu has no MSG, and the chicken is antibiotic-free.

“Over the years, Popeyes has emerged one of the most loved brands across the globe, and we aspire to recreate that same excitement and loyalty in India as well,” Pratik Pota, CEO and Wholetime Director, Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL), said in a statement.

Also read:

“We are confident that Popeyes will not only delight guests but also strategically complement our portfolio and fortify JFL’s leadership in the QSR domain,” Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman, and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman, added.

Similar to how Domino’s online ordering works in India, Popeyes will also have its own Android and iOS app, as well as a mobile website to be able to order online. “JFL has built its own in-house delivery fleet with 100% use of e-bikes,” Jubilant said in a statement.

Globally, there are 3,400 Popeyes restaurants across 25 countries, including Spain, China, Brazil, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, among others.

In India, Popeye’s will compete with the likes of KFC, which has over 450 outlets, and Burger King, which has over 274 outlets in the country.

For Jubilant, the launch of Popeyes is also part of its expansion plans in the Indian quick service restaurant (QSR) space. Given the growth the QSR industry has seen in India, Jubilant also raised its store addition target for FY22 to 150-175. It also forayed into Chinese cuisine restaurants with Hong’s Kitchen in 2019 and launched its Biryani brand Ekdum in December 2020. Jubilant currently has 1,435 outlets of Domino’s, 28 of Dunkin’ Donuts and 21 of Hong’s & Ekdum combined.