Domino’s Pizza has partnered with ITC Foods to deliver essential items like atta and spices to customers amid the coronavirus lockdown. The collaboration will help customers order everyday grocery essentials offered by ITC Foods through 'Domino’s Essentials'.

A combo pack of Aashirvaad Atta and spices including chili, coriander and turmeric powder will be available on Domino’s app starting today, Jubilant FoodWorks, which holds master franchise for Domino's Pizza in India, said on Thursday.

This service will be available for consumers first in Bengaluru and then in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad, it added.

To avail this service, customers need to use 'Domino’s Essentials' section on the latest version of the Domino’s app and select the combo pack. They can use the digital payment mode to complete the order.