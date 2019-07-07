Does Delhi Duty Free offer you best deals in the world?
Updated : July 07, 2019 01:00 PM IST
Launched nine years ago, the Delhi Duty Free Services, commonly called DDFS, has a retail space of 4,380 square metre. It now boasts of over 1,000 brands.
At the Delhi Duty Free website, a 1 litre bottle of Johnnie Walker Red Label is listed at Rs 1,720. At Dubai Duty Free, which is believed to offer one of the best rates in the world, a half a litre bottle of the same spirit is listed at 50 AED which comes to about Rs 931, or Rs 1,863 for a 1 litre bottle.
