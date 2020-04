Radhakishan Damani, promoter of D-Mart retail chain operator Avenue Supermarts, has donated Rs 155 crore to PM Cares Fund and various state relief funds to fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the company said that Damani has donated Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES Fund and rest Rs 55 crore to relief funds operated by eleven states governments.

"Our Promoter, Radhakishan Damani through his group company Bright Star Investments Private Ltd donated Rs 100 crore towards the PM CARES Fund and a further Rs 55 crore to various state relief funds,” the company statement said.

India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of the virus, it added.

"We are fully supportive of the swift actions taken by the Central, State and Local Government Bodies of India to protect the general public. Each of us also needs to do our best to protect our communities and fellow countrymen,"the statement added.

he total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday after 525 fresh infections were reported across the country.