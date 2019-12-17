#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Discount-hungry consumers boost sales amid economic slowdown

Updated : December 17, 2019 05:40 PM IST

While Air India offered a discount of 25 percent on economy fares, Air Asia offered a 10 percent discount on flight tickets.
Data sourced from consulting firm Red Seer revealed that etailers in India generated about Rs 19,000 crore of GMV during the September 29 - October 4 festive period.
Major automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, M&M, and Tata Motors have extended their promotional offers this month, finding it hard to convert buyers in the absence of discounts.
Discount-hungry consumers boost sales amid economic slowdown
