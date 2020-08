MyGlamm, a direct-to-consumer beauty brand, has acquired POPxo, an online community of women. With this acquisition, Chiratae Ventures, Kalaari Capital, and Neoplux Venture Capital are joining MyGlamm’s existing investors --Bessemer Venture Partners, L'Occitane, Mankekar Family Office, and Tano Capital LLC. ​As part of the deal, POPxo's founder & CEO Priyanka Gill will be joining the board and leadership team as co-founder, MyGlamm.

Both MyGlamm and POPxo now claim to be representing a community of over 50 million women and are planning to be the largest content, community, and commerce brand in South Asia. With over 45,000 influencers on their platforms, go-to-market capabilities, and data-driven insights, MyGlamm and POPxo plan on co-creating and launching products in the beauty & lifestyle category.

Darpan Sanghvi

Darpan Sanghvi, founder & CEO, MyGlamm, said, “Both MyGlamm and POPxo have been built for the Indian female consumer and are equally committed to supporting women in every sphere of their lives. With this acquisition, MyGlamm will further be able to connect with the millennial women, reach uncharted geographies, and work with POPxo in identifying emerging consumer needs & consumption patterns to co-create tomorrow’s beauty trends.”

POPxo will continue to create engaging content across all platforms for women in India. As part of the acquisition, Plixxo, POPxo's influencer marketing platform, will continue to fulfil the group’s mission and also amplify brands as India’s largest influencer platform.

Priyanka Gill

“The POPxo vision has always been to build a content-community-commerce destination for women in India. With MyGlamm, we have found a powerful partner with proven strengths in producing and selling beauty products at scale. Together we will leverage the power of content to meaningfully engage with and truly listen to our users to co-create products they really want," Priyanka Gill said.