Did Washington Post's editorial stand cost Jeff Bezos a meeting with PM Modi?

Updated : January 16, 2020 06:37 AM IST

Top sources in the current establishment have confirmed to IANS that Modi won't be meeting Bezos.
If sources are to be believed, this cold-shouldering has little to do with the ongoing probe on Amazon by the Competition Commission of India and more to do with the critical stand of the Washington Post — owned by Bezos — against the Indian government.
The US daily's editorial stand has been extremely critical of the BJP-led Central government, more so after Modi swept back to power with 303 seats in the Lok Sabha.
