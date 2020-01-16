Did Washington Post's editorial stand cost Jeff Bezos a meeting with PM Modi?
Updated : January 16, 2020 06:37 AM IST
Top sources in the current establishment have confirmed to IANS that Modi won't be meeting Bezos.
If sources are to be believed, this cold-shouldering has little to do with the ongoing probe on Amazon by the Competition Commission of India and more to do with the critical stand of the Washington Post — owned by Bezos — against the Indian government.
The US daily's editorial stand has been extremely critical of the BJP-led Central government, more so after Modi swept back to power with 303 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more