Did friendship with DK Shivakumar cost Siddhartha his life?

Updated : August 02, 2019 06:41 AM IST

DK Shivakumar, Congress strongman in Karnataka said in a tweet that he had received a call from VGS to meet on July 28, but the meeting never happened because he went missing thereafter.
The Income Tax probe against Siddhartha came after the probe against Shivakumar in August-September 2017.
Following tax raids on DKS, the agencies claimed to have unearthed undisclosed transactions between the two.
Did friendship with DK Shivakumar cost Siddhartha his life?
