Despite slowdown, premium products record double-digit volume growth
Updated : August 30, 2019 01:12 PM IST
Data from Kantar Worldpanel revealed that premium biscuit brands saw double-digit volume growth in the first half of 2019 versus the same period last year.Â
The trend seems to be playing out across most large FMCG categories, the research showed.
