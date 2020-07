The Delhi High Court (DHC), today, issued notices to Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, and various other e-commerce players on a plea seeking that online players provide “Country of Origin” tags on their products. The Court has also issued a notice to the Centre, and has sought the government's reply to the plea.

The plea filed by Amit Shukla, seeks enforcement of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules. It comes amidst heightened tensions with China, and with growing calls to boycott or avoid Chinese products and services.

The plea submitted that the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules were introduced in 2011, and laid out the various protocols to be followed by online marketplaces.

Rule 6 of these states that “name of country of origin or manufacture or assembly” shall be mentioned on the package.

The plea said online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal have not been complying with this requirement. The plea seeks online market portals to comply with government rules to help customers make informed buying decisions.

A similar plea seeking the “Country of Origin” tag is also pending in the Supreme Court.