In a stressed demand environment when companies are looking to align portfolios toward health and hygiene, Dabur India has expanded its toothpaste portfolio which can hurt the recovery for segment major Colgate-Palmolive India.

“Dabur has launched a new toothpaste brand, Dabur Dant Rakshak, and is in the process of extending its offerings under Dabur Herbal. We see this as a bold step, with the company looking to accelerate market share gains in oral care,” CLSA said in a report.

The oral care market is worth Rs 12,000 crore. The brokerage expects recouping market share for Colgate-Palmolive India will be difficult amid challenges posed by Dabur and Patanjali in naturals portfolio and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in freshness portfolio.

Dabur Herbal currently sells in South India, where it is looking to extend its portfolio. CLSA sees the company’s cross-pollinate offering from international markets addressing wider needs.

While Colgate is an oral care company, revenue share from this category is at 17 percent for Dabur and 3 percent for HUL, according to CLSA estimates.

Dabur has inched up its market share over the past few years. Dabur’s oral care category has continued to see strong growth the past few quarters with consistent value market share gains and the brokerage expects this to continue.

Dabur is focusing largely on the low-priced, mass, end, and mid-priced, family, natural segments. With relatively better growth in the mid-priced, family natural segment, CLSA sees the company building further support with these launches.

Meanwhile, HUL identified its niche in freshness (12.5 percent volume share in overall category) where it has a leading position with Close Up. Here, despite aggression from Colgate, Dabur and Patanjali, HUL has sustained it leading position, CLSA noted.

Further, unlike in other categories, Patanjali has sustained its aggression in the toothpaste category. It has taken corrective steps (supply chain) and was able to achieve double-digit market share, the brokerage said.

It believes that Colgate with a wider play across categories and with limited success in natural, has been losing share, though under new management it has been able to arrest share erosion. New management was optimistic on recouping with its strategy but unfortunate for the company Covid-19 hit its renewed strategy, CLSA added.

CLSA’s preference for Dabur is on the back of its structural growth prospects from its diversified portfolio, Ayurvedic legacy and dynamic new management. CLSA maintained Buy on the stock with a target of Rs 565.

The brokerage has an Underperform rating for Colgate-Palmolive with a Rs 1,375 target.

“The turnaround in the relatively better growing natural segment is critical for Colgate, where intensity remains firm from Dabur and Patanjali,” CLSA said.