Retail Dabur, Marico accuse each other of false claims about honey, approach advertising regulator ASCI Updated : December 07, 2020 09:04 AM IST Dabur on Sunday said it is filing a complaint against rival Marico before the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) for claiming its Saffola Honey sample being passed through the NMR test. Earlier, Marico had filed a complaint before the ASCI on October 1, over Dabur's claims of NMR of its honey and was upheld by the regulator.