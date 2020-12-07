Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Dabur, Marico accuse each other of false claims about honey, approach advertising regulator ASCI

Updated : December 07, 2020 09:04 AM IST

Dabur on Sunday said it is filing a complaint against rival Marico before the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) for claiming its Saffola Honey sample being passed through the NMR test.
Earlier, Marico had filed a complaint before the ASCI on October 1, over Dabur’s claims of NMR of its honey and was upheld by the regulator.
Dabur, Marico accuse each other of false claims about honey, approach advertising regulator ASCI

