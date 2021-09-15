Dabur hikes prices of hair oil brands by 2-7.5%

After detergents and soaps, Dabur has hiked the price of hair oils across brands by anywhere between 2.3-7.5 percent in the past 1-2 months.

After detergents and soaps, FMCG major Dabur has hiked the price of hair oils across brands by anywhere between 2.3-7.5 percent in the past 1-2 months. According to sources in trade and distributors, the hikes have been seen in the Amla, Vatika and Anmol Gold Coconut hair oil brands.

The maximum retail price (MRP) of the 275 ml Dabur Amla hair oil bottle has been hiked by 2.9 percent or by Rs 4 to Rs 138, from Rs 134 earlier, while the price 450 ml bottle is costlier by 5 percent at Rs 209 from Rs 199 earlier, translating into a price increase of Rs 10.

In its coconut hair oil brands, the price of Dabur Vatika Hair Oil has been hiked by 2.3 percent for the 300 ml bottle from Rs 175 to Rs 179, while the smaller 150 ml pack is now costlier by 15 percent at Rs 97 from Rs 84 earlier. A steep hike has also been seen in the prices of Dabur Anmol Gold Coconut Hair Oil where the 500ml bottle is now costlier by Rs 14 or 7.5 percent to Rs 199 from Rs 185 earlier.

The price hikes come on the back of rising raw material prices, especially of crude oil and crude derivatives such as Light Liquid Paraffin (LLP), a key component in making hair oils along with a steep rise in packaging costs as well. Dabur confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that it has hiked prices on select SKUs of its hair oil brands amid rising raw material prices.

"We are witnessing unprecedented commodity inflation across key raw material and have undertaken calibrated weighted average price increases of mid-single-digit on selected SKUs of our hair oil brands to mitigate part of this impact. We expect inflationary pressures to gradually moderate in the latter part of the second half. We have also embarked on a cost optimisation project across the company’s value chain with Project Samriddhi," a Dabur spokesperson said.

The company alluded to input costs pressures in the last quarter with Dabur CEO Mohit Malhotra saying during the Q1 investor call that the company was witnessing 9-10 percent inflation across its portfolio buckets, of which it passed on a 3 percent increase to consumers.

"As far as the gross margin is concerned, we don't expect the inflation to abate in next quarter. Inflation will continue unabated because the crude will not soften, it's in the range of around 72 to 73. So, LLP, HDPE and PET packaging prices will remain at the same level," Mohit said.

He added that the company didn’t intend to take rash price increases because the demand was still damp. "So, at one end there's a demand which is not very, very resilient and there is the inflation hitting us. So, we don't want to price out ourselves as far as the consumer is concerned. So, calibrated price increases, one round one has taken, and second-round one will only consider if push comes to shove," Mohit said at the time.

The price hikes also come at a time when Dabur, along with other industry players have been ramping up hair oil products to boost demand post the pandemic. In the hair oils segment, dominated by Marico, Dabur held a 15-16 percent market share as of June end, with a 6 percent market share in the coconut oil category.