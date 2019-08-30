Business
Cross subsidisation on e-commerce platforms, a concern, says NITI Aayog chairman
Updated : August 30, 2019 02:30 PM IST
The CCI will have to look into to what degree of cross subsidisation can be permitted: Rajiv Kumar
NITI Aayog chairman reasoned that there can be situation where subsidy from one business to another might become predatory
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more