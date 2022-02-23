Crompton Greaves Consumer to acquire controlling stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has announced the acquisition of controlling stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. The company will acquire up to 55 percent stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances at Rs 1,403 per equity share, aggregating up to Rs 1,379.68 crore, the company said in a press release.

It will also acquire certain Butterfly trademarks in allied and cognate classes from promoter group entities for a consideration of Rs 30.38 crore, it added.

The company will launch mandatory open offer to Butterfly’s public shareholders for acquiring up to 26 percent stake in the latter at Rs 1,433.9 per equity share.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported on Crompton's plans to buy over 50 percent stake in Butterfly, a large deal in the consumer appliances space.

Butterfly is amongst the top three pan-India kitchen and small domestic appliances players. Its leading kitchen and small domestic appliances portfolio includes mixer grinders, table top wet grinders, pressure cookers, stainless steel vacuum flasks, LPG stoves and non-stick cookware.

In FY 21, Butterfly reported revenues of Rs 870 crore, with EBITDA of Rs 80 crore. In the current financial year, till December, Butterfly reported revenues of Rs 806 crore -- yoy growth of 22 percent -- and EBIIDA of Rs 75 crore.