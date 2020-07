For Riyaz Naqvi, a 25-year-old delivery boy with a leading pizza chain, months from March to June have not been easy. "I started off as a delivery boy for a food aggregator service and then got a better offer with a pizza chain so I took up this job," said Naqvi, who stated off by making 20-25 pizza deliveries a day. These have gone down by almost 50 percent. "If this continues, we don't know how safe our jobs will be," says Naqvi.

Dip in business seen over the past few months has been reflective of the state of India's quick service restaurant industry. Yum! brands reported a 74 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 66 percent YoY sales decline for KFC and Pizza Hut, respectively. Westlife Development, which runs McDonald's in West and South India, reported a sales dip of 75 percent and a same store sales growth (SSSG) decline of 54 percent.

Although dine-in's were shut, online channels and other convenience platforms raked in some business for these restaurants. "Digital sales were a big driver of the dramatic improvement in sales from the initial impact of COVID-19, reaching an all-time high of $3.5 billion for the quarter, an increase of more than $1 billion over the prior year," says David Gibbs, CEO, Yum! during its second quarter earnings.

“Dine-in has remained shut all through April and May' 20. However, we are seeing some encouraging signs in delivery, especially in the smaller towns many of our stores are now back to their pre- Covid-19 delivery sales,” says Jubilant Foodworks in a statement to the exchanges in June.

Introduction of drive-through's and 'on-the-go' orders were some levers that helped sales too. For instance, Westlife Development introduced 'On The Go' in more than 170 restaurants in June.

However, online is still a small business for most quick service restaurants or QSR and a big bulk of their business still comes from in-store sales. Intermittent lockdowns in many regions have made consistent business revival tough for India's Rs 32,880 crore QSR market.

"There is tremendous amount of uncertainty and volatility at this point. It is going to take time for sales to ramp up. We hope that in-store sales will come back in the next 6-12 months," says Amit Jatia, vice-Chairman, Westlife Development.

This uncertain scenario has had an impact on overall store expansion plans as well. Yum! Brands, which had been on expansion mode for the last few quarters, shut down some stores in the second quarter of CY20. At the end of Q1CY20, Yum! Brands which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, had 967 stores in India. This came down to 942 stores at the end of Q2CY20.