COVID-19 restart: This start-up offers AI to ensure social-distancing at retail outlets

Updated : April 21, 2020 10:17 AM IST

Tango Eye’s tech, which has so far been deployed to gauge customer behaviour and store employee performance, will now have added features — social distancing, safety and hygiene compliances.
Once businesses reopen and should Tango Eye Secure be deployed as per plan to a wider range of establishments, the company believes it could have revenues of Rs 10 crore by the end of the year.
