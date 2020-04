In a sudden u-turn, the government on April 19 said that e-commerce companies will not be allowed to deliver non-essential goods from April 20.

The tweak comes after the government's April 15 notification that allowed a whole host of relaxations for economic activity, including what was believed to be allowing e-commerce companies to start full-fledged services.

In the latest order, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked states to exclude the clause pertaining to allow vehicles of e-commerce companies from plying, and separately clarified that they will not be allowed to deliver non-essential products.

E-commerce platforms will continue to sell essential commodities such as food, pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

The government did not communicate any reason for the reversal though news agency PTI said it may have been because offline retailers were also mounting pressure on the government to allow local shops to sell non-essentials items like e-commerce giants.

The development will throw a spanner in the works for e-commerce companies, which were ramping up operations to prepare for the April 20 restart.

CNBC-TV18 had reported that Flipkart and Amazon had hired thousands of delivery and warehouse staff to scale up operations and fulfill orders of all products from April 20.

Some companies had even started taking orders for non-essential goods such as mobile phones and refrigerators etc.

States such as Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan had earlier put out their own rules stating that e-commerce companies will be able to move all goods starting April 20. Those will now have to be modified.

In a statement, Amazon India said that it "appreciated and was fully committed to the vision of the government to keep the citizens healthy."

But it added that the new guideline would "disappoint not only the consumers whose list of essentials had expanded to work from home and study from home products but also the thousands of small businesses, sellers and manufacturers across the country, who had geared up in the last 48 hours to provide millions of people with safe access to products."

Amazon added that "on behalf of consumers and sellers, we hope that this situation is rectified soon so that the urgent need of consumers is met and that there is revival of economic activity."

"We will continue to follow the guidance and deliver essential products and work closely with all central, state and local authorities for expedited processes to make safe deliveries of priority products possible," it said.