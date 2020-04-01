  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Healthcare

COVID-19 impact: Truck, manpower shortage hurting operations, say hygiene goods firms

Updated : April 01, 2020 07:05 PM IST

Supermarkets such as DMart and Big Bazaar are scouting for vehicles and drivers to fulfil orders for home delivery of essential goods
According to a fleet management platform, the movement of commercial vehicles in the country has dropped by 88-90 percent since March 22, and has remained at that level despite government intervention.
COVID-19 impact: Truck, manpower shortage hurting operations, say hygiene goods firms

You May Also Like

Countries with highest coronavirus cases as of April 1: Number of positive patients rises to 8,84,996; India has 1,637 cases

Countries with highest coronavirus cases as of April 1: Number of positive patients rises to 8,84,996; India has 1,637 cases

New financial year begins from April 1: All you need to know about the changes that kick in

New financial year begins from April 1: All you need to know about the changes that kick in

Covid-19: Mercedes-Benz to set up 1,500-bed temporary hospital in Pune for patients

Covid-19: Mercedes-Benz to set up 1,500-bed temporary hospital in Pune for patients

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement