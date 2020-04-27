  • SENSEX
Covid-19 impact: Organised retail sector staring at NPAs worth Rs 25,000 crore; industry sends SOS to PMO, FinMin

Updated : April 27, 2020 11:54 AM IST

The shopping centre industry has been seeking financial relief for some time now but continues to be disappointed.
Shopping Centres Association of India has recently also sent a plea to the RBI requesting an extension in moratorium and seeking one-time loan restructuring at lower interest rates.
