Retail Covid-19 impact: Organised retail sector staring at NPAs worth Rs 25,000 crore; industry sends SOS to PMO, FinMin Updated : April 27, 2020 11:54 AM IST The shopping centre industry has been seeking financial relief for some time now but continues to be disappointed. Shopping Centres Association of India has recently also sent a plea to the RBI requesting an extension in moratorium and seeking one-time loan restructuring at lower interest rates. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365