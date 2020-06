Hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, shop owners in the premium markets in Delhi have started evaluating options of shifting out, as high rental costs are now no longer a viable business decision.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, a number of shop owners and traders, who did not want to be named, said that they expect their businesses to be running at a maximum of 50 percent of last year's revenues, that too only towards the end of the year and thus, to reduce their expenses to run the businesses, shifting out to a cheaper rental space is one of the top options available for consideration.

Due to near negligible sales over the last few months, some of the prominent brands are under considerable cost pressure (with no sales and high rental costs) and have decided to move out of these locations. Major apparel brands among the worst-hit retailers are considering moving out of high-profile Khan Market and Connaught Place.

Some of the major brands which so far "held sway in up-market retail locations include toy retailer Hamleys, premium lifestyle brand Shaze, women’s ethnic apparel line Soch, men’s apparel line Blackberrys, Louis Philippe, W, Lee and Wrangler," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants.

High rentals coupled with lack of sales have made it difficult even for big brands to sustain, said a brand franchise owner, who is evaluating rental deals in South Extension market in New Delhi.

Premium, high-street and busy markets such as Khan Market, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, South-Extension, Chandni Chowk, etc. are witnessing this trend.

“Needless to say, all retail leasing activity has more or less come to a standstill in these markets since lockdown 1.0 was imposed in March and there have been no new major rental deals in any of these localities so far. As for previous tenants (retailers/traders), they are either trying to negotiate on rental amounts or looking at concessions at various levels, but this is being done more at individual levels," Puri said.

“There have been some exits in recent times with prominent brands moving out due to high rental costs and zero business. Average rentals in these markets -- especially Khan Market and Connaught Place -- are currently unsustainable for retailers. Moreover, even now when the lockdown rules are relaxed substantially all across, footfalls are way too low. Buyers are still shying away as consumption for non-essentials has dropped significantly. Since there is still no end in sight for the pandemic, uncertainties continue and some brands are reducing their presence to cut costs," he added.

Expressing similar views, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, "It’s very difficult for the tenant traders to pay the rental since due to lockdown their shops were closed for a long time and post Covid, the footfall in markets is very minimal and having various other statutory obligations to comply with, it's extremely difficult to pay rents. There is as such no correction in rentals except very minimal percentage."

Some of the hardships that brands, traders are facing today even when they think of shifting to a cheaper location is that "the place where their shops are located have earned goodwill because of hard labour of traders over long years. If they shift their business then they will have to start from scratch and under the prevailing circumstances it’s almost very difficult. Moreover, there is also a concern that in such case, the traders who have huge outstanding amount on account of credit given to large number of people - they won't be able to recover that. But if sales do not pick up then there are chances for the brands/shops to move out," Khandelwal added.

But, is there any correction in rents so far?

Well, since no new deal has taken place since the lockdown, the average monthly rentals for these markets haven’t been defined yet in the quarter of lockdown and it is tough to see whether a correction or revision has happened. However, negotiations for concessions are happening at individual levels, suggested market traders and shop owners.

Khan market, which is among the most expensive high-street retail destinations of the world, too has seen some movement. Though the monthly rentals in Khan Market are at an average of Rs 1,400 per sq. ft., businesses find it tough to sustain at these levels.

“Some big brands have had to reconsider their location strategy in upmarket retail hubs like Khan market,” Puri added.

As per ANAROCK research, the average monthly rentals in these markets as on Q1 2019 stood at:

• Khan Market - Rs 1,400 per sq. ft.

• Connaught Place – Rs 950 per sq. ft.

• South Extension - Rs 600 per sq. ft.

• Karol Bagh - Rs 400 per sq. ft.