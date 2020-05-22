COVID-19 impact: Amazon India looks to hire 50,000 people in seasonal roles

Amazon India on Friday announced that it has opened close to 50,000 seasonal roles to meet the surge in demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The roles will be across fulfilment centres and delivery network including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex.

Amazon India head Amit Agarwal had told CNBC-TV18 earlier this week that the company continues to hire tens of thousands of workers for warehouses and deliveries as it looks to ramp up operations across cities.

Agarwal said labour has been an issue for the industry due to the reverse migration, but added that Amazon was “negotiating” with workers by offering safety and health benefits.

“We are working closely with associates to meet demand. Labour was an issue, but that was negotiated by giving them confidence about healthcare benefits and safety measures to make them comfortable to work,” Agarwal told CNBC-TV18.

“We have been able to ramp up to tens of thousands of associates in the last few weeks and we are hiring thousands of seasonal workers to meet the surge in demand,” Agarwal said.

Even in the United States, where the unemployment rate is climbing every week, Amazon has hired 1,75,000 workers in the last two months and will look to hire more as it sees an increase in demand.

Globally, Amazon has continued to grow its workforce with over 36,000 job openings at the end of April, which is up by 19 percent year over year, this according to a report by Citi.

The new associates will join thousands of associates across Amazon India’s fulfilment and delivery network and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers’ orders.

“We want to continue helping customers all over India get everything they need so they can continue to practice social distancing. To enable this, we are creating work opportunities for close to 50,000 seasonal associates across our fulfilment and delivery network. This will also keep as many people as possible working during this pandemic while providing a safe work environment for them.” said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.

The company has made close to 100 significant process changes in their operations for safety, the company said.