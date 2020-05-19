Retail
COVID-19 effect: Retailers fear low footfalls post pandemic; strengthen home delivery infrastructure
Updated : May 19, 2020 10:22 AM IST
A large number of retailers are of the view that they may have to axe unprofitable stores if footfalls are low.
Industry officials believe that retailers could look at rationalising at least 20-30 percent stores in the short-to-medium-term.
"We are exploring a click and collect model. Through this model, a customer can place an order online and collect the parcel at the store," said an apparel retailer.