COVID-19 effect: 'Immunity-boosting' chyawanprash and haldi flavoured ice creams set for launch

Updated : June 17, 2020 07:03 PM IST

Dairy Day, one of the top ice cream brands in south India, is set to launch a new range called Dairy Day Plus, which includes the two new variants of haldi and chyawanprash ice creams. 
The ice cream maker’s research and development team worked 30 days on the trials to get the flavours right for both the products.
