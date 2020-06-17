Business COVID-19 effect: 'Immunity-boosting' chyawanprash and haldi flavoured ice creams set for launch Updated : June 17, 2020 07:03 PM IST Dairy Day, one of the top ice cream brands in south India, is set to launch a new range called Dairy Day Plus, which includes the two new variants of haldi and chyawanprash ice creams. The ice cream maker’s research and development team worked 30 days on the trials to get the flavours right for both the products. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply