COVID-19 effect: Delhi NCR malls see 10% footfall in the first week of reopening, but expect better days ahead

Unlock 1.0 after the strict coronavirus-forced lockdown saw the opening of malls from June 8, but people remain hesitant to step out just yet as the pandemic refuses to subside.

During the first week of their reopening, the top malls in the Delhi NCR region recorded about 4,000 visitors per day, a mere fraction of the 40,000-50,000 visitors a day that each mall used to see in the pre-COVID-19 days.

Mall owners and analysts feel that the visitor numbers will improve slowly as people regain confidence about safety and sanitization measures adopted by malls to stave off possible spread of coronavirus.

Mall owners expect that in the weeks to come footfall will gradually climb to up to 30-40 percent of their regular levels.

Slow start

Pushpa Bector, executive director, DLF Shopping Malls, said that footfall gradually picked up over the weekend after a slow start.

"We opened our Delhi malls last week on a weekday to ensure word of their reopening spread before the weekend. Understandably, the footfall was low to start we observe stringent social distancing norms. The footfall picked up during the weekend and we saw approximately 4,500 – 6,500 people over the weekend at DLF Avenue and DLF Promenade,” she said, citing data from some of the malls in the DLF portfolio.

“However, we expect the numbers to further pick up as we go along when people realise that malls accord a higher degree of safety compared to the high street owing to our ability to control the ingress and thereby the internal environment at large,” she added.

Bector said that there were serious shoppers among the visitors and not just casual visitors. “We have also witnessed serious shoppers visiting the malls wherein the conversion rates are higher.”

Bector added that with office goers resuming commute demand for apparel and shoes is high. “As many people have resumed work in offices, consequentially we are seeing a demand in summer apparel, shoes and skin care products mostly. We had around 90 retail stores open at DLF Promenade while DLF Avenue reopened with 50 percent.”

SelectCITYWALK mall, which is a major attraction for shoppers in Delhi, reported gradual increase in visitor count over the course of the reopening week.

“The footfall has increased gradually from the day of mall reopening. We saw almost 7,500-plus visitors daily on the weekend,” said Nimish Arora, director and interim CEO, Select CITYWALK.

“Select CITYWALK used to get about 45,000 people on weekends pre-COVID-19. The sales were pretty decent, looking at the first week after reopening. Categories like electronics, beauty, apparel, footwear did very well in the sales front and grocery stores continued to have a consistent increase in sales,” Arora added.

Select CITYWALK has over 190 stores, with about 50 percent of the stores reopening in the first week. That number eventually grew to 75 percent over the course of the week.

Manoj Gaur, managing director of Gaurs Group, which operates malls in the NCR region, said that malls under the group saw 10 percent of the regular footfall.

"We got a good footfall during this weekend as around 5,000 people visited the mall. In pre-COVID-19 weekends around 50,000 people used to visit the mall. It is difficult to compare the two scenarios because a fear psychosis is still there in the minds of people,” said Gaur.

He remains hopeful of visitor count increasing in the coming days. “They are coming out after witnessing that proper safety measurements are in place. As the government has just announced the opening of malls, people have gradually started to get into the shopping mode.”

Some malls did record better footfall. Pacific Group, which operates three malls in Delhi NCR, managed to attract 30 percent of the regular footfall.

“[We] have witnessed a decent footfall since the time we opened doors after the lockdown,” said Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group. “Mall visits are at 30 percent as of now and business is also at around 30 percent. It is encouraging and we expect it to go up gradually.”

What’s keeping shoppers away?

Despite the lifting of lockdown curbs, COVID-19 cases in India are showing no signs of abating. Total case count in the country has crossed 330,000, while death toll due to the virus is fast approaching the 10,000 mark.

In such circumstances, shoppers remain worried about the possibility of contracting the deadly virus if they venture out from the confines of their homes, especially in crowded places like malls and shopping complexes.

Retail analysts feel that mall owners, brands and other stakeholders need to be more tech-savvy by introducing touchless payment mechanisms, among other measures, to get shoppers back in their stores.

“The first week of Unlock 1.0 witnessed reopening of malls and restaurants with stringent adoption of sanitization and social distancing guidelines to win back customer confidence, which will be the key going forward,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO, India, CBRE. CBRE is a real estate and investment services firm.

“This may include factors like multiple safeguards to control customer traffic, enhanced sanitization measures, enforcing social distancing in common areas, adding signage to guide customer flow through the store, installing plexiglass dividers in certain areas, segregation of entry and exit points, and reducing the seating capacity in restaurants,” he added.

Magazine advocates the use of technology to reduce chances of coronavirus transmission.

“Retailers should look at permanent technological innovation in the form of apps, electronic rewards programs, QR code piloting, crowd control measures, contactless shopping and touchless technology on everything from entrances to order fulfilment,” he says.

Cushioning the blow

Some mall owners are offering graded rent waivers to their tenants to cushion the blow of low visitor count and drop in sales.

DLF Malls has written to all its partners—tenants and brands—that they can avail a graded rent waiver plan during FY20-21, until their sales reach 80 percent of last year’s figures.

According to the proposal, the waiver scheme works in phases. During the first phase, tenants get a full rent waiver from the beginning of the lockdown until June 15. In the second phase, from June 16 to June 30, tenants get a 75 percent rent waiver. In the next phase they get a 50 percent waiver for the second quarter of the year; 25 percent waiver for the third quarter; and 10 percent for the fourth quarter.

The graded scheme has been worked out to support businesses amid the pandemic, a DLF spokesperson said.