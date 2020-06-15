  • SENSEX
COVID-19 effect: Delhi NCR malls see 10% footfall in the first week of reopening, but expect better days ahead

Updated : June 15, 2020 08:11 PM IST

Unlock 1.0 after the strict coronavirus-forced lockdown saw the opening of malls from June 8, but people remain hesitant to step out just yet as the pandemic refuses to subside.
During the first week of their reopening, the top malls in the Delhi NCR region recorded about 4,000 visitors per day, a mere fraction of the 40,000-50,000 visitors a day that each mall used to see in the pre-COVID-19 days.
