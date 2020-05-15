COVID-19 changing the way people buy things, majority not to spend on non-essentials post lockdown, finds survey

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way how people buy things. Many dedicated market goers are now shifting to purchases delivered at doorstep to minimise outdoor activities and contact with other people due to the fear of contracting the virus, finds a Localcircles survey.

A majority of consumers (74%) in red zone districts are in no mood to spend on non- essentials when lockdown is relaxed, it shows.

Overall, the numbers in this survey show a big shift in consumer mindset post COVID-19 lockdown, as 42 percent now want to get items of need delivered to their doorsteps so that they could follow the social distancing protocols.

Of those who plan to buy non-essentials, 33 percent will order via eCommerce while 41 percent will visit a retail store, it said.

Also, after the lockdown relaxation, when it comes to services, people will spend most on air-conditioner, fridge, appliance repairs, home repairs and salon/beauty services.

Discretionary spending has taken a massive hit as consumers are deferring non-important purchases due to the uncertainty caused by the spread of Coronavirus.

For many people, life is inconvenienced because of lack of availability of repair services. For some, they are unable to work from home because the laptop they were using broke or the air conditioner or refrigerator at home stopped functioning. These are now must have items in urban Indian homes.

In states like Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai which have been under the lockdown for almost 50 days now, the consumer concerns are the highest where many haven’t been able to get products and services they need.

Survey demographics