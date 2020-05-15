Healthcare COVID-19 changing the way people buy things, majority not to spend on non-essentials post lockdown, finds survey Updated : May 15, 2020 06:17 PM IST Overall, the numbers in this survey show a big shift in consumer mindset post COVID-19 lockdown. Also, after the lockdown relaxation, when it comes to services, people will spend most on air-conditioner, fridge, appliance repairs, home repairs and salon/beauty services. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365