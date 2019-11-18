Coty takes $600 million bet on reality star Kylie Jenner's beauty brands
Updated : November 18, 2019 10:03 PM IST
Coty is seeking to revitalize sales on the back of its broad global distribution
Coty is also banking on Jenner’s more than 270 million social media followers to attract a younger audience
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more