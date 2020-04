Bengaluru citizens will now be able to order essential products from their nearby shops, as authorities have asked all shop owners in the city to mandatorily register themselves for home delivery of essential products.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) and the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority have launched a helpline number for home deliveries (080-61914960).

“Shop owners are directed to compulsorily register their shops by WhatsApping us or calling on 08061914960,” BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said on a Twitter post.

“Once the helpline is launched, all Bengaluru residents have to procure all their needs via home delivery,” the official added.

Customers have to use the same helpline number to place their orders.

The authorities said that if a shop owner supports home delivery, they can deliver the order themselves. Else, delivery partners will be sent to the shops to fulfill the orders.

A delivery fee of Rs 20 will be levied which will be paid by the shop to the delivery partner.

It is not clear when the helpline will be launched, whether there will be a minimum value of the order and how many orders can be placed. The BBMP commissioner did not respond to calls or messages.