E-commerce companies are looking to get some clarity on whether they will be able to resume operations for non-essential products starting April 20.

The notification from the Home Affairs Ministry on Wednesday included e-commerce companies among the private establishments that should be allowed to operate.

E-commerce companies have so far only been allowed to deliver essential products such as food items and hygiene products.

However, with the government now looking to bring some relaxations post-April 20, some in the e-commerce sector say that e-commerce companies will be able to also deliver non-essential items.

However, companies are looking to seek clarity, mostly through industry bodies such as FICCI and NASSCOM.

The MHA circular says that e-commerce companies will be allowed to operate and vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions.

The MHA circular, however, clearly specifies that No activities listed by it under the guidelines will be permitted in any designated containment zone. All these additional activities listed by the MHA will be opened in a phased manner.

Supply chain issues for e-commerce companies, however, are likely to remain, especially for non-essential items.

E-commerce companies are expected to see a heavy loss in sales during the lockdown, given that much of their value of sales come from categories such as smartphones and fashion which were not allowed during the 21-day lockdown.