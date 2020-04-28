Retail Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka allows shops to open in few districts; Bengaluru, Mysuru left out Updated : April 28, 2020 03:08 PM IST The relaxations will be brought in 14 districts, including Kolar, Udupi, Ramnagara and Hassan, where shops will be allowed to open as per the MHA order of April 25. Bengaluru and Mysuru have seen among the highest cases of COVID-19 in the state, with the district of Bengaluru Urban recording 134 positive cases so far, while Mysuru has seen 89. The total cases in Karnataka stood at 520 as of Tuesday, including 198 discharges and 20 deaths. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365