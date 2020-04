Consumer goods companies are expecting issues around supply, logistics to ease during the second half of the lockdown, CNBC-TV18 learns from sources.

Beverage companies, FMCG firms and hygiene product manufacturers believe that the situation on the ground is getting better. Some of the teething troubles witnessed during the initial days of the lockdown, like production and transportation issues, have been addressed by the Centre and state governments, they said.

Most factories are now operating at about 40 percent of their production capacity and the warehouse inventory is slowly reaching the market, officials at companies said. They expect stock in hand to be better this week, compared to the last seven days, because of adoption of efficient manufacturing and supply chain practices.

The focus is on production of mass products for most companies, and at the same time premium product lines are being trimmed. Companies are working directly with retailers to ensure direct transportation of products to the stores.

Also, companies are working on medium to long term plan to introduce automation in supply chain and warehousing.