Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has instructed state authorities not to obstruct the functioning of food processing units across the country. The department secretary informed on Monday that no calls must be made for the closure of these units as part of the nationwide lockdown announced to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The functioning of these units, the statement by the department said, is essential to ensure uninterrupted supply of food to citizens across the country.

The department has instructed that all food processing companies to be allowed to open their manufacturing units under strict safety guidelines. It should also be ensured that all shops dealing with the sale of food, water, medicines and other essentials will be allowed to function without any interruptions.

Further, all staffs and vehicles linked to these firms should be allowed to travel without restrictions in order to ensure smooth functioning. This includes inter-state movement of goods in order to ensure that the functioning processing units, e-commerce firms and delivery boys are not impacted.